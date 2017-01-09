Edmonton to see Trump-inspired women's march

A Washington march in support of women’s rights is shaping up to be the largest demonstration at U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration—and Edmonton is getting in on the action.

A trio of organizers will stage a rally at the Alberta Legislature on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Edmonton event is one of about 10 across Canada.

“It’s basically in the spirit of diversity, equality and inclusivity,” said Paula Kirman, one of the organizers.

“The recent U.S. election is a reminder for all of us that the rights, freedoms and sense of safety we cherish shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Trump made multiple comments degrading to women during the election campaign. Most notably, he referred to his ability to “grab [women] by the pussy” in a leaked video from 2005.

Kirman said that kind of rhetoric isn’t limited to south of the border.

“Speaking as an Albertan, I was personally appalled at a lot of the hateful rhetoric that has been directed at Premier Rachel Notley as well as members of the caucus,” she said.

“It’s fine to disagree with a government, but when it comes to vile, hateful, misogynistic language, that is something that should never be tolerated.”

Kirman said the event is inclusive, and open to anyone supportive of women’s rights, which includes men.

Speakers include Calgary MLA Sandra Jansen, who has publicly spoken about the abuse she faces as a woman in politics.

Transgender rights activist Marni Panas and indigenous rights activist Roxanne Blood will also speak.