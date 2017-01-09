FC Edmonton's league is saved from the ashes

Edmonton's struggling soccer team will live to play another game.

Though few in Edmonton follow the inner machinations of the North American Soccer League, over the past year problems and infighting suggested the league could fold, potentially taking FC Edmonton — which formed in 2010 — and seven of the original 14 teams that remained along with it.

But team owners have invested in the league, changed its leadership and are vowing to find ways to build the audience and stop competing with other leagues in the North American market.

That's all good news for Steve Sandor, an Edmonton soccer fanatic who's written internationally on the sport and broadcasts for the team. "I think they're now moving towards building a model that's sustainable," Sandor said of the recent changes.

Still, the challenges remain. FC Edmonton has pushed for Edmonton city council to help it pay to build a stadium that can seat 9,000. Without that, FC Edmonton ownership has said, the team can't break even.

Its current home, Clarke Field, seats only 5,000 people.

City council hasn't budged on the idea.

Worse yet, the league itself is a geographer's nightmare: Edmonton, at 53 degrees northern latitude, plays against Puerto Rico, at 18 degrees (indeed, Edmonton is the league's only Canadian team, meaning every game requires a costly flight).

As Sandor said, FC Edmonton logged more travel miles last year than any NHL or NBA team. Flying to San Juan for a game against Puerto Rico FC, for example, is a 14-hour trip, often using three connecting flights, he said.

Sandor said FC Edmonton is nonetheless doing well as a team and a franchise — he added the ownership told him ticket sales are improving, and the team made the semi-finals this year.

But the enduring problem is that many soccer fans can access the big-team games now without difficulty through satellite TV.

"It really gets down to the fact there's a snobbery," he said. "We don't have best of the best here, but we have entertaining soccer leagues — but the fans don't always get on board."

Teams in the North American Soccer League:

FC Edmonton

San Francisco Deltas

New York Cosmos

Miami FC

Puerto Rico FC

North Carolina FC

Jacksonville Armada FC