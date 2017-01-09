Province launches public consultation on Budget 2017

If you have thoughts on how the province should be spending its money, the government wants to hear from you.

Public consultation on Budget 2017 kicks off Monday, with Minister of Finance Joe Ceci hosting the first townhall meeting in Edmonton.

Ceci will make stops in nine towns and cities to host meetings with the public, and will also host two telephone town halls.

"These are still challenging economic times and I would like to hear from Albertans about their priorities and ideas on how to best meet their needs without increasing costs or affecting front-line services," Ceci said, in a release.

People are able to share their thoughts online until Feb 3.

The province is currently projecting a $10.8-billion deficit for 2016-'17, due in part to what they call the "profound" drop in oil prices.