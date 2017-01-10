After decades with the force, Alberta's top Mountie set to retire

EDMONTON — The commanding officer of the RCMP in Alberta for the last three years is stepping down.

Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, who is 56, has announced she will be retiring on March 3.

Ryan has been with the RCMP for 35 years, serving in Manitoba and British Columbia as well as in Alberta.

She has held several positions, including chief officer for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and criminal operations officer for the Alberta RCMP.

A replacement has not been named, but Mounties say the search has begun to find a new commander.

It's expected Ryan's successor will be announced before her final day on the job.

"I have been truly privileged to serve as the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP," said Ryan in a statement.

"Every day I am in absolute awe of the outstanding work, dedicated service and very high level of commitment to public safety that our employees provide in all of our units and detachments across this great province."

Ryan grew up on a farm near London, Ont., and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Western University.

She joined the RCMP in 1982 and spent 19 years working her way up the ranks in Manitoba before transferring to Vancouver.

She was appointed the 23rd commanding officer for Alberta K Division in November 2013 and took over from retiring deputy commissioner Dale McGowan.

An RCMP biography says Ryan has extensive operational police experience at the local, national and international levels, and has led major investigations targeting organized crime groups involved in drugs, proceeds of crime and organized crime.

She was appointed to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces in 2013.

In a 2014 interview with The Canadian Press, Ryan said she believed her new job would encourage other women to sign up for police work. She said some women had approached her to ask about being an officer and that she was happy to act as a marketing tool.