Edmonton teen hospitalized after breaking neck at trampoline park

A teen is in hospital after breaking his neck at an indoor trampoline park in Sherwood Park.



Landon Smith, 18, is recovering at the University of Alberta Hospital after he jumped into a foam pit at Jump Park Trampoline in Sherwood Park over the weekend, according to Smith’s brother, Jordan.



Jordan said Tuesday Landon suffered damage to his spinal cord and ligaments in his neck.



“He’s got movement in his upper body, but it’s not as strong as it was,” he said. “He’s got feeling in his feet and on Monday he wiggled his toe. To an average person, that’s not crazy, but right now it’s pretty big.”



On its Facebook page, Jump Park Trampoline confirmed Monday night that an 18-year-old was injured in its foam pit.



“We are in contact with his family and offering any support we can,” Jump Park Trampoline staff wrote. “The guest was conscious and communicating and, as per our safety protocol, an ambulance was called immediately.”



Jump Park said its foam pit conforms to “industry standard” — it has 3.5 feet of foam blocks resting on top of a trampoline, which is on top of more blocks of foam. Concrete is at the bottom.



The park added a team of professionals inspected all parts of the foam pit and found “no defects with the equipment.”



But Jordan said he feels Jump Park hasn’t dealt with the situation well, adding a human-resources representative called Landon’s cellphone while he was in surgery.



He said Landon’s mom picked up the phone.



“It’s frustrating to see the way they’re handling it,” he said. “For them to say they’re providing support, when it was just the HR person calling his cellphone, not the manager or owner.”



Jordan said he wants to make people aware of being safe at jump facilities.



“We’ve been to them, and they’re fun,” he said. “But when stuff like this happens, it really makes you think.”