Four inmates charged after separate incidents at Edmonton Institution

Police have charged four inmates after a pair of fights at Edmonton Institution.

Police responded to a call reporting an altercation with a weapon at the maximum security prison on Dec. 28 around 5 p.m., after which a 49-year-old male inmate was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than two hours later, police were called to a second incident involving an altercation with a weapon, and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grant Hoeft, 26, and Lenny Tecomba, 20, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection to the first altercation.