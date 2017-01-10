Four inmates charged after separate incidents at Edmonton Institution
Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have charged four inmates after a pair of fights at Edmonton Institution.
Police responded to a call reporting an altercation with a weapon at the maximum security prison on Dec. 28 around 5 p.m., after which a 49-year-old male inmate was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Less than two hours later, police were called to a second incident involving an altercation with a weapon, and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Grant Hoeft, 26, and Lenny Tecomba, 20, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection to the first altercation.
Bradley Dustyhorn, 22, and Kody Bear, 26, face the same charges after the second incident.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass