Spruce Grove most monogamous city in Alberta: EliteSingles

New data shows that it kind of sucks to be polyamorous in Spruce Grove.

EliteSingles, which analyzed anonymous user data from 20,000 of its members, said Tuesday that the suburb of Edmonton ranked fourth in Canada on its top-10 list of most monogamous cities.

But Spruce Grove isn’t the only city in Alberta that valued a committed relationship — both Airdrie and Okotoks ranked sixth and eighth, respectively.

Spruce Grove also ranked fifth on EliteSingles’ list of most monogamous men and ninth for most monogamous women.

The online dating site determined the monogamous list by looking at randomly selected participants who agreed with the statement, ‘I believe that monogamy is essential in a relationship.’

The data was then averaged out by area, showing the cities where people are most likely to want monogamy.

Here are the top 10 cities that EliteSingles says you can find Canada’s most monogamous people: