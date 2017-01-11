Alberta hotel association says Airbnb hosts getting a free ride

The Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association is calling for home-sharing regulations, claiming services like Airbnb are getting a free ride as they explode in popularity.



The Association's president and CEO, Dave Kaiser, said the hotel industry’s tourism levy – a four-per cent charge on every hotel stay – is part of what what brings travelers to the province in the first place, by funding Travel Alberta and tourism development.



“We’ve got, potentially, what we call a free-rider issue, where we’ve got a segment of the industry that’s getting the benefit of that but not participating in the investment at all,” Kaiser said.



The AHLA is asking the province for rules that would level the playing field between hotels and online home-sharing services, which let anyone rent out a living space and set the cost.



Kaiser’s primary concern is with commercial operators who list their places year-round or buy up several units with the express purpose of listing them on sites like Airbnb – without being subject to the same licensing, insurance, and health and safety regulations as hotels.



“This thing is moving exponentially. So the time to try to work out a framework should be now,” he said.



Alberta’s Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said in an e-mailed statement that the province is working with tourism industry stakeholders, but he did not specifically promise regulations.



“In order to continue to attract travelers to the province, we need to improve accommodation offerings to be relevant to the technology, address the evolving needs of an increased number of international and millennial travelers, and ensure we can continue to support and grow our tourism industry,” he wrote.