Upcoming Blue Monday contains myths: Experts

Blue Monday is the third Monday in January and known as the day when the post-holiday crash and lack of light collide to give many a serious case of the blues.



Or is it?



The day has been long referred to as the saddest of the year, with purported links to suicide, but some mental health professionals are taking aim at the belief Blue Monday —which falls on Jan 16 this year—actually sees a spike in incidents.



“People think it's the most depressing day of the year and they attribute that to the higher number of suicide deaths, and that just doesn’t bear out,” said Mara Grunau, executive director of the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Calgary, which collects data for all of Alberta.



Grunau said the suicide rate stays fairly stable throughout the year, except for a very slight increase in the spring.



She said that feeling down isn’t the same as being depressed, and cautions against belittling mental illness.



The myth is ironically positive, said Edmonton registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance, as it presents an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health in general.



“It’s not specifically a day, that just makes good headlines,” he said. “But people are talking about Blue Monday so I think it’s a helpful way for people to talk about mental health.”



He argues that the winter months as a whole see an uptick in anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.



“We have to be aware of how we function as people and do things proactively to make sure that we’re looking after ourselves.”



That means getting enough sleep, eating well and exercising, he said. For those living in northern climates the lack of light can play a role, so he recommends getting outside or using special lamps that mimic the sun’s rays.



He added that for anyone seeing warning signs—irritability, using more alcohol or drugs or isolating yourself from people—should see someone.



Grunau pointed out that one in five Canadians are expected to have a mental health concern at some point in their life.



“That’s also a message to the four in five to embrace [the person struggling] and reach out to them,” he said.



The Canadian Mental Health Association runs a free Distress Line in Edmonton that can be reached at 780-482-HELP (4357).