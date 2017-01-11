Edmonton AirBnb host responds to push for home-share regulations

An Edmonton AirBnb host says he supports a levy against his profits but not further home-sharing regulations, after the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association said share-economy hosts like him are getting a free ride.



The Association's president and CEO, Dave Kaiser, said this week that the hotel industry’s tourism levy – a four-per cent charge on every hotel stay – is part of what what brings travelers to the province in the first place, by funding Travel Alberta and tourism development.



But AirBnb host Adam Smith said Wednesday he would agree to paying a similar levy to better his hometown.



“If that went to things like Ice on Whyte and the Flying Canoe Festival and festivals around Edmonton, I wouldn’t be averse to that,” he said.



Smith, who built a basement suite in his house specifically to rent as an Airbnb unit, said home-sharing is an important option for people with high home costs and a way to connect with people from all over the world.



But he said it doesn't need more government oversight.



“I do think people should be paying tax on that income, but I don’t think that an excessive amount of regulation is necessary,” he said.



“I think this is a good, even distribution of income and I think that it’s fair.”