Edmonton Fire Cadets graduates first batch of women

For Asia Johnson, signing up for the Edmonton Fire Cadets was not a no-brainer.

“I thought, ‘Am I going to have a relationship with all these guys? Am I going to be able to push myself and compete to my highest standard?’” she recalled Tuesday.

But she took the plunge, becoming one of the first women to graduate from the two-year-old program.

The Fire Cadet program was created last year, and designed for high school students interested in firefighting. In the first year, only male students signed up.

This year, there were three women.

“There were definitely ups and downs," said Johnson, 18, speaking at a graduate event held at City Hall. "But we were like, ‘Girl power!’ And we did it.”

Fire chief Ken Block said he’s extremely pleased to see three girls in the 17-member class.

“The public service should reflect the community as best as possible, and a career as a firefighter is not necessarily the first priority on a young woman’s list,” he said.

“One of the reasons for that is we just don’t have the awareness. It’s a great career and you have to prepare yourself.”

In fact, Block presented cadet Karli Cameron,16, with the Top Cadet Award Tuesday evening — she received top marks in her class, with an overall average of 97 per cent.

“I’m over the moon about it,” Cameron said. “I’ve given up a lot to be here.”

She said she used to be shy before entering the program. Now, she can’t stop talking.

“It’s been a total 180,” she said.

“You walk into a room full of guys and you feel like you’ve got a lot to prove. For the first month, we fought really hard to show we can bring just as much to the table. But we’ve definitely shown we can compete with the guys.”

But even the boys in the class were unsure how to act with a bunch of new girls joining them, according to cadet Autumn Fjeldberg, 18.