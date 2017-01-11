Wash your jeans less, says Edmonton researcher

An Edmonton researcher may have the answer to that age-old question: how often do you have to wash your jeans, really?

Spoiler alert: not nearly as much as you’d think.

Rachel McQueen, an associate professor in textile science at the University of Alberta, recruited 52 people and gave them each two pairs of jeans that they had to wear regularly for about six months.

One pair they washed every two days of wear, the other, every 20 days.

(McQueen clarifies that 20 days of wear was defined as 200-240 hours of walking around, going to work, or doing whatever one does in jeans, which for most participants took about a month.)

What they concluded after collecting data, was that washing your jeans once a month wasn’t that bad.

“People have that perception that it’s bad if I’m not putting on a pair of jeans that haven’t been recently washed, that somehow I’m disgusting,” McQueen said, “but I really want to get away form that, because that’s a myth.”

She said that there are obvious situations where you need to toss your denim in the laundry—“if you spill a whole lot of coffee on yourself, then yes, put them in the washing machine”—but otherwise, waiting a month or so is fine.

“For a more day to day basis, do a sniff test and if its fine and they don’t look visibly dirty, then why put them in the washing machine?”

In addition, McQueen said she was surprised by how much more quickly the frequently-washed jeans broke down—they were visibly lighter after just a month.

Plus, you’ll be doing a solid for the environment, she adds.