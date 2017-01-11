Cake, birthday and home signal progress for Athwal

Amber Athwal celebrated her fifth birthday this week at home dressed as Elsa from Frozen, with a bit of cake being some of the first solid food she’s had since a routine dentist visit four months ago left her with brain damage.



“She was very happy, she was giggling, smiling,” Amber’s father, Raman, said. “After so many months of frustration … this birthday brought some joy to our family.”



Amber has come a long way since September: she can say a few words, get around in a wheelchair and passed a swallow test last week—hence, the cake.



She’s now able to go home on weekends, and will be discharged from the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital at the end of the month, Raman said. But the family is still searching for answers.



On September 7, he took Amber, his oldest daughter, to Dr. William Mather for what he was told was a routine dental procedure. But at some point the girl stopped breathing and was rushed to hospital, where she’s been ever since.



Both Raman and his wife quit their jobs to take care of Amber. He said this has been tough on the family.



Still, the family remains frustrated by what they say is a lack of answers about what happened the day Amber was injured.



The Alberta Dental Association and College investigated the incident, but didn’t release the results, and concluded in late November that the matter should go to a tribunal.



That means a panel of three dentists plus a member of the public will review the evidence and decide if Dr. Mather is guilty of unprofessional conduct.



“We’re following a procedure that’s outlined in the Health Professions Act, in terms of how and when the information, and under what situation, it would be released,” the college’s chief executive officer, Dr. Randall Croutze, told Metro in November.



Raman said the family remains concerned they haven’t seen the results. The date for the tribunal also hasn’t been set. The family has launched an online petition to implore the College to release the results.



“We are very, very disappointed with their actions,” he said.



In an email to Metro, College spokesperson Sarah Van Tassel said that setting the date for the tribunal is “in process,” but no date has been decided. “As soon as we have this information we will make it available,” Van Tassel said.