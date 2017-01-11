Edmonton racer's dreams come true for driver voted into big race

“I’m so happy I don’t know what to say.”

But Edmonton’s Stefan Rzadzinski, he doesn’t have to say anything at all — he just needs to race.

The 24-year-old driver in the Nissan Micra Cup series got the news of a lifetime this week, when fans voted him into a coveted spot at the Race of Champions – an annual event that brings together the world’s greatest race car drivers, from Formula 1 to NASCAR to MotoGP.

“How I would have done it without any of you I don’t even know,” Rzadzinski said in an emotional video posted to his Twitter account. “I’m so proud to be from Edmonton, I’m wearing my ‘Still in Edmonton’ shirt”.

With one spot available to race beside IndyCar star (and Oakville Ont. native) James Hinchcliffe, competition for the online vote was fierce. The boy from YEG was up against a celebrity-endorsed IndyCar driver from the U.S., among eight other compeitiors.

The race runs on Jan. 21st and 22nd in Miami

Rzadzinski beat the odds with a heartfelt social media campaign that won support from Canadians. His more high profile supporters include Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, the Edmonton Oilers and Andrew Ference, an injured Oilers player.