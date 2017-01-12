Edmonton home prices see biggest drop across Canada

Average Edmonton home values dropped more than any other city in Canada, and 2017 doesn't appear any brighter, according to the latest house price survey from Royal LePage.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Royal LePage reported Edmonton house prices were down 2.1 per cent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. In comparison, Calgary home values fell by 1 per cent, while prices grew 13 per cent nationally.

Royal LePage broker Tom Shearer said in a news release Thursday that the drop in construction of oil and gas facilities has slowed down the housing market.

But Shearer added the local business community remains optimistic.

"Although the jobs haven't come yet, the local business community is excited about seeing more activity through our marketplace,” he said. “Edmonton has a stable government economy and is a strong academic employment and healthcare hub which contributes to optimism about the future here."

Edmonton average home prices — which include two-storeys, bungalows and condos — slipped to $378,247 at the end of 2016, a 2.1 per cent decrease from $386,202 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Bungalow homes took the biggest hit by falling 2.7 per cent. Two-storey home prices dipped 1.8 per cent and condos dropped 1.9 per cent.