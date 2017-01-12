Police say dead men found in truck in Edmonton were from British Columbia

Edmonton police say two men from British Columbia have been identified as victims of a drug-related homicide in the city.

The bodies of Navdeep Sidhu, 24, and Harman Mangat, 22, were found in a vehicle in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Autopsies concluded both men died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Edmonton police say it was not a random act and the killings are connected with drug activity in the Lower Mainland of B.C.