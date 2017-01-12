News / Edmonton

Edmonton police investigate after two bodies found in vehicle

Police say two men were found dead in city's southeast end Wednesday.

File / Metro Order this photo

Police are investigating two suspicious deaths after bodies were found inside a vehicle in southeast Edmonton Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call from a member of the public near Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street around 1:30 p.m., where the two males were found. 

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Edmonton Views