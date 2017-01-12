Edmonton police investigate after two bodies found in vehicle
Police say two men were found dead in city's southeast end Wednesday.
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths after bodies were found inside a vehicle in southeast Edmonton Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call from a member of the public near Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street around 1:30 p.m., where the two males were found.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
