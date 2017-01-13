Edmonton Greyhound passengers won't get bus, but might get more shuttles

While officials say it’s unlikely Edmonton Transit will create bus routes that service the far-flung Greyhound bus terminal, both the city and the bus company acknowledge it’s possible to expand drop-off and pickup services for passengers.



The issue has come to a head as recent frigid temperatures, a lack of sidewalks and no transit connection at the new Greyhound terminal has seen some walking ankle-deep in the snow along busy 121 Street in order to catch a bus, nearly one kilometre away.

Jennifer Laraway, spokesperson for Edmonton Transit, told Metro News that the city and Greyhound are discussing how to work cohesively to expand options for coach passengers.

“We are still collaborating,” Laraway said. "The idea is that they would run a shuttle directly door-to-door transport service. We would work out who will provide those services, what does that service look like, who is contributing to it? Those discussions remain ongoing.”

Laraway said Greyhound’s current isolated location, at the VIA Rail station at 12360 121 Street, means it’s unlikely there would be 30 passenger boardings per hour to justify a new bus route, which is currently the minimum requirement.

She added that bus pads, sidewalks and other necessary infrastructure are not at the location, which would mean additional costs for the city to offer transit there.

Greyhound spokesperson Allison Morrison said, in an email, that the two sides are still discussing options.

“We continue to work closely with Edmonton Transit for additional passengers drops and pickups as well as work with the city in regarding[sic] to their Kingsway Transit Centre for additional drops and pickups. In addition, we also have full service taxi stands located for customers’ convenience.”