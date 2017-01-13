Fort Saskatchewan McDonald's now offering all-day breakfast

Got a hankering for a McMuffin, but slept in till noon?

Not to worry – fast food lovers in Fort Saskatchewan can now get all-day breakfast at McDonald's.

On Friday, the restaurant northeast of Edmonton became the first in Alberta to offer the greasy luxury around the clock, instead of the traditional 11 a.m. cut-off time.



“My customers are super excited about this,” said the store’s owner/operator Stephen Lo.

The Fort Saskatchewan location is one of 18 across Canada testing the viability of all-day breakfast.

“There was a lot of customers that have been asking about it, specifically in response to the United States having it already. I obviously believe that there was a high demand for this, so I made the request," Lo said.

Speaking with Metro less than an hour into its first extended breakfast, he said early indications pointed to success.