Edmonton LRT signs fixed, after breaking last April

At long last, the LRT’s digital arrival signs are operational, nine months after going dark.

The signs, which tell people waiting when the next train arrives, have been undergoing testing during off-peak hours, and were turned on for the commuter rush for the first time Friday morning, Deputy City Manager Adam Laughlin said.

The signs were turned off last April after they’d started to show the wrong information, which city officials chalked up to a software problem.

The Metro line extension came with a new PA and sign system for both the Metro and the Capital line, but the new software clashed with the old, Laughlin said.

“We had some gaps that we discovered.”

But despite assurances from officials back in June that it the signs would be operational again "as soon as possible," they’ve remained dark ever since, leaving riders to wonder when the next train would arrive.

Coleen Dzuda, normally a bus rider, was waiting for the LRT at Churchill Station Friday afternoon for the first time.

“This is more helpful,” she said, gesturing to the sign overhead. “It tells you which train is coming next, so you don’t find yourself getting onto the wrong train.”