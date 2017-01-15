Edmonton Chamber of Commerce creating pot policy

Edmonton’s Chamber of Commerce is working on a policy to deal with medical marijuana in the workplace as concerns mount among employers and workers.

Some workers have spoken out to say they’ve been treated unfairly at work because of their prescription, and last week Canada’s biggest law firm named medical pot as one of 2017’s Top 10 business risks.

“We are in the process right now of talking to experts and formulating some recommendations to put forward,” said Janet Riopel, the Chamber’s President and CEO.

“We’re trying to work on this as quickly as possible.”

Riopel said Edmonton business owners have told her they are worried about workplace safety and how to deal with employees who might be impaired.

She said the federal task force recommendations on marijuana legalization did not address workplace safety to the extent she had hoped, leaving many policy decisions up to individual businesses and groups like the chamber of commerce.

Among their chief concerns is there is no test available to reliably determine intoxication levels.

“Many see marijuana as incompatible with working in a safety sensitive workplace,” Riopel said.

“This is what we’re hearing from our members – employer rights, employee rights, and how to ensure that we can provide the kind of input that’s needed to make sure that worker and workplace safety are not compromised.”

She expects a framework to be completed early this year.

Law firm Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG) included medical marijuana in its Top 10 Legal Risks for Business in 2017 report last week, and BLG Duncan Marsden said it will be especially tricky for jobs using heavy machinery.

“This is obviously concerning for employers on a number of levels,” Marsden said.

“There are serious issues with dealing with medical marijuana, both from a human rights and a privacy perspective.”