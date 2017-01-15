Edmonton ice castle back and thanks to temperatures, bigger and better

It’s back, it’s bigger, and hopefully, the cold weather means this year’s Ice Castle in Hawrelak Park will last longer than ever.

This year’s design has an almost two acre footprint, making it almost double last year’s, according to Ryan Davis, one of the owners of Utah-based Ice Castles.

“It’s also taller than it’s been in the past, so it’s a pretty good size undertaking,” he said. “We do the design different every year and every year is completely new and unique.”

Visitors this year will see frozen features brought back from last year—the double slide, the maze section and thrones fit for Elsa and Anna—but now there’s more space.

“This has a lot more open feel than the castle had last year, that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

Unseasonably warm weather last winter left the castle with a slightly melt-y look by February, and ultimately forced it to close earlier than planned, but this year the ice builders are facing the opposite problem, Davis said.

“Weather is such a finicky thing, there’s a happy medium between -5 and -10C that’s just great, but this year has spent a lot of time below that,” he said, adding that it’s hard to build as quickly when it’s cold.

“Whether it’s too warm or too cold there are challenges,” he said, “but if we had to choose between the two we’d probably choose too cold.”

Last year the Edmonton castle was the company’s first move into Canada and Davis said visitation was “off the charts.”

Despite the cold, he said it’s still been above average this year.