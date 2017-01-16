Edmonton's allowance of illegal parking lots raises questions over fines

Have you been sued for not paying a parking ticket on a downtown lot that’s operating illegally? One Edmonton lawyer says you’ll have more ammo in your defence case.

That’s even if you’re sued, according to Ryan Henriques, a lawyer with Prowse Chowne LLP.

“I’ve never personally seen it,” Henriques said. “Unless you have hundreds of dollars of unpaid parking tickets, I’d say the chances of them suing you are slim to none.”

As illegal downtown parking lots come into focus — only one surface lot in the Quarters is operating legally — Metro asked Henriques if companies, like Impark, could stand a legal challenge, such as not paying a ticket because the lot is operating illegally.

“I don’t know the answer to that question off the top of my head,” he said. “But let’s say I get a $60 ticket from Impark, and they decide to sue me over it — I would raise that as a defence and say they don’t have permits.”

Illegal parking lots are spaces that don’t have proper zoning or permits to operate.

But ‘tickets’ issued by private companies aren’t even tickets — they’re invoices, Henriques said.

So, whether or not the lot is legally or illegally operating, you can toss the ticket in the trash.

“It’s not a fine,” he said. “At the end of the day, if they wanted you to pay it, they would have to sue you.”

So why isn’t the city hammering the private landowners operating these illegal surface lots?

It’s a lot of work and takes resources, officials told Metro.

Mary Ann Debrinski, director of urban renewal with city administration, told Metro last week the city is working on a new surface lot strategy, which will be outlined in a few months.

“I really, really want to see high-rise development [in the Quarters]," she said. "We’re working on it. We could go in there in full force and blast all those cars out of there. It would be a lot of effort, but we have to be cognizant of the economy.”