Edmonton Heritage Council taking more risks to support projects

Suraj Khatiwada moved to Edmonton three years ago only to discover its deep cultural communities.

“Compared to other cities, I feel it’s better to settle down in Edmonton,” Khatiwada said. “It’s multicultural and people might not feel as isolated when there are more supports and groups for them.”

Khatiwada's '150 Stories of Reconciliation' project is to share tales — in print and e-book form — of people leaving their home reserves or home countries for Edmonton. It's one of 31 organization seeking city money, one some say is an unprecedented explosion.

In fact, eight new organizations have stepped forward for some cash, Edmonton Heritage Council Program Manager (and ward 5 candidate) Miranda Jimmy said.

“We’re seeing an increase of request from multicultural communities, where we’re seeing lots of opportunities,” Jimmy said, at the community and public services committee Monday.

The projects come on the heels of council denying money for the Heritage Council’s plans to establish an “out-of-the-box” city museum, which Jimmy said has sat dormant since last year.

But she said the Heritage Council is taking more risks when it comes to supporting new projects.

“Not all of them are going to succeed, and that’s OK,” she said. “The traditional way museums and archives work is struggling. Museums are struggling to get people through the door and what people expect when they get through the door is changing — it’s not dioramas, it’s interaction, participation and co-creating.”

The Heritage Council is requesting about $348,000 for all 31 projects, which would help cover the implementation of the programs and operation costs.