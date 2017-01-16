Edmonton Ski Club vandalized—again

For the third time this winter, vandals have targeted the Edmonton Ski Club, according to a statement posted online Monday.

Early Sunday morning, the club said someone destroyed a lift shack and its contents, tore out cables and destroyed equipment.

This happened just hours before the hill was due to host a race with more than 1,000 athletes.

“Fortunately, our staff came in early and thanks to their herculean efforts repairs were made in time for the race to continue,” executive director Ken Saunders said, in the statement.

“It’s so frustrating that such an important city asset continually falls victim to senseless vandalism.”

In two separate incidents in December, vandals cut cables from a surface lift, tore out wiring in the T-bar’s electrical panel and scrawled profane graffiti on several buildings, which cost more than $5,000 to fix, Saunders said.

The ESC has been operating in the river valley since 1911, but recent money troubles saw them going to the city for help.



In December city council approved $217,000 over two years so they could keep their doors open and get back on track.