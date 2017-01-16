Nearly naked men needed for Edmonton bachelorette parties

A U.K.-based company is seeking buff Edmonton guys to play party games and serve drinks sans pants.



Applicants must be charming, physically fit — and willing to wear nothing but an apron and bowtie.

U.K. company Butlers in the Buff is putting out a call to double its Edmonton team, saying local demand for bachelorette and birthday parties is outstripping its supply of butlers.

The company’s recruitment head, Jennifer Didcott, told Metro 10 men are needed by the end of March, in time for wedding season.

“Demand is very high in Edmonton,” Didcott said. “The girls love the concept.”

Butlers in the Buff is calling on women to take up the cause and nominate hunky local dudes who they think should apply.

The company will conduct Skype interviews with Edmonton candidates every Friday through the end of February.

“We are quite selective about who we hire, of course. They’ve got to be not only great looking guys, but they’ve got to have that right attitude. They’ve got to be proactive and responsible and have that really fun, kind of cheeky nature that our brand is all about,” Didcott said.

“It just has to be the right guy and that takes time.”

Every butler gets a butler handbook and receives free training in etiquette, cocktail mixing and party games, she said.

The successful Adonis will go on his first training job with a more experienced butler to show them the ropes.

The gig pays $50 an hour and each event is a minimum of two hours – plus, the tips are “amazing,” said Didcott. While bare butts are part of the deal, stripping is not, she added.

