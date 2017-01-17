Alberta environment minister says green incentives program ready by March

EDMONTON — Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says energy efficiency programs to help Albertans save money are now in the final stages and will be launched as early as March.

Phillips says the first programs will give homeowners the chance to receive LED light bulbs and low-flow shower heads at low cost or even free.

They will also be able to apply for rebates when they buy energy efficient appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers and refrigerators.

There will also be a program for businesses and non-profits to get rebates on larger energy efficient products like boilers and heating and cooling systems.

The province will spend $648 million over the next five years on energy efficiency products and programs.