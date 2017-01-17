Edmonton activists get ready to rally against Trump in Washington

Edmonton activists travelling to this weekend’s Women’s March in Washington D.C. say it will have ripple effects here.

“There’s no such thing as ‘America’s issues are America’s issues’ anymore,” said Debbie Reid, a disability rights activist headed to the march. “America is a hugely powerful country. To have someone as reckless and unskilled and unprepared for the job of leading, is a concern for us as a planet.”

President-elect Donald Trump made multiple comments before and during the election that were judged as misogynistic—most notably bragging he grabbed women “by the pussy.”

The post-inauguration protest is expected to draw as many as 200,000 people.

Releated

Cities around the world are also hosting rallies. Organizers have planned a march in Edmonton at the legislature.

“The [rally] in Edmonton is near and dear to my heart, but it just feels like a great gift to be able to be part of this, and to be down there in Washington, where it’s closer to the beating heart of the matter,” Reid said.



It won't be easy: Many D.C. hotels are charging upwards of $1,000 per night, Reid said, and online guides to the march advise people to dress warm and bring their own water and snacks, as hundreds of thousands descend on the city.

But many remain eager to go.

Michelle Brewer decided to attend just days ago. She’s flying east and then taking a bus with a group of other activists across the border.

“We’re not without our issues here,” she said, citing the recent abusive treatment of female politicians in Alberta.