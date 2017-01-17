Edmonton approves conflict of interest rules after sand-recycling saga
Cooling off period comes in wake of damning audit on program that involved former city staffer.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
City council voted Tuesday to endorse new rules that will determine if possible conflicts of interest exist in the contracts it pays for — and decide whether or not to pursue the contract as a result.
Edmonton will require potential contractors to disclose if they have on staff or intend to use ex-city employees to complete their projects.
If the answer is yes and the potential the ex-city staffer worked within the past two years for the municipal government, the contract will be reviewed for potential conflicts of interest.
The rules come after a scathing audit in September — involving a $74 million, five-year contract — that found a sand-recycling program had been mismanaged and didn’t deliver millions in cost savings.
The audit revealed the contractor for that program was a former city employee.
More details have yet to be determined, but the rules will apply to people who worked at the city within the last one to two years.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass