Edmonton approves conflict of interest rules after sand-recycling saga

City council voted Tuesday to endorse new rules that will determine if possible conflicts of interest exist in the contracts it pays for — and decide whether or not to pursue the contract as a result.

Edmonton will require potential contractors to disclose if they have on staff or intend to use ex-city employees to complete their projects.

If the answer is yes and the potential the ex-city staffer worked within the past two years for the municipal government, the contract will be reviewed for potential conflicts of interest.

The rules come after a scathing audit in September — involving a $74 million, five-year contract — that found a sand-recycling program had been mismanaged and didn’t deliver millions in cost savings.

The audit revealed the contractor for that program was a former city employee.