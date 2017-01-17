Edmonton's concerning driver habits help inform future improvements

As the first major Canadian city to adopt a Vision Zero strategy — with the goal of zero traffic fatalities or serious injuries — Edmonton is using the just released 2016 Traffic Safety Culture survey on driver attitudes and behaviours as a wake up.

“We’re not surprised with results showing that there’s a gap between what people find unacceptable — distracted and drunk driving, or speeding — and what they actually do,” says Laura Thue, senior research coordinator with the city’s traffic safety division.

“When 98 per cent of people say distracted driving is highly unacceptable, but one-third say they’ve done it in the past month, such qualitative data shows us where to direct our efforts. We know people’s attitudes and habits are slow to change, such as with drunk driving and seat belt use, but there’s no timeline for this.

"We are committed to Vision Zero’s one ethical goal of no traffic fatalities.”

Thue points to Sweden, which adopted a Vision Zero strategy in 1997 and now reports the world’s lowest number of road deaths. She said the survey on driving behaviors is part of the complex puzzle making up the city’s road safety strategy.