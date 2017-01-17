Edmonton's Westmount community divided on support for infill development

Carla Stolte says Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood is split 50-50 when it comes to supporting infill.

“Our neighbourhood is changing a lot. Some people think it’s for the good and some people think it’s for the bad,” said Stolte, president of the Westmount Community League. “Even on block to block, it’s very varied.”

The city’s infill plans — which sees new homes, or multiplexes, replace older residences in heritage neighbourhoods — have reached their two-year mark, and planners are going to the urban planning committee Wednesday to update councillors on progress.

So far, planners have completed 15 out of 23 action items, which contain a variety of projects that include creating neighbourhood guides and a communications strategy, and ensuring development signs are posted on infill sites, among others.

But Livia Balone, the city’s director of development and zoning, said the city had to create 30 new “detour items” to address resident concerns because some things weren’t working.

“It’s been an interesting two years,” she said. “We increased our penalties, we addressed landscaping requirements — these are things that came up we knew we needed to act upon.”

Administration is also geared to start moving from infill-homes to infill-apartments — or mid-rise developments — along major routes and transit hubs.

“It would be select areas in the city, not dispersed throughout the neighbourhoods,” Balone said. “It would be in key areas along LRT stations and transit routes.”

Stolte said she likes that idea because it would alleviate parking and traffic issues in neighbourhoods.

“If it’s transit oriented development, you assume they’re going to be taking transit,” she said. “You get way more bang for your buck when you focus on that arterial collector road.”

But infill development isn’t making Queen Mary Park residents happy, according to Randy Shuttleworth, who sits on the planning and development committee with the Queen Mary Park Community League.

“Some people have experienced problems with the builders and the developers, though some have been good, but that’s the exception,” he said.

“Everyone talks about privacy concerns, shade, monster homes, or cases where a fiveplex is proposed for a space where there was only one house. I think that’s fallen on deaf ears from city council.”

The city is also thinking of developing infill homes or complexes on city-owned land.

But before planners do that, they must complete a review of the mature neighbourhood overlay, which is part of a bylaw that requires new development in mature neighbourhoods to better reflect the area.

Balone said the city has more consultation to do.