Edmonton man sentenced to six years for deliberately driving into gas bar

EDMONTON — A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for deliberately driving into an Edmonton gas station after a dispute with employees.

Four people were injured when Steven Cloutier crashed his truck into a Petro-Canada gas bar in November 2015.

Cloutier had originally faced four counts of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

His trial was told he got frustrated when a gas pump didn't work and he became upset with two workers.

He drove off and returned a minute later, driving into the building at an estimated speed of 47 kilometres an hour.

After the crash, Cloutier got out and punched a female worker in the face, telling bystanders that he messed up but that the workers got what they deserved.

At Monday's sentencing, provincial court Judge Mike Allen said what happened had "the same effect as a bomb hitting the station."

He also said he didn't think Cloutier had any remorse for his actions, but said he would take into account a possible mental health disorder, Cloutier's horrible upbringing and the suicides of two of his siblings.

Allen also said the victims had gone through a terrifying ordeal and noted some of them sustained life-altering injuries.

"He was on the brink and he was trying to get out of town," defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel said outside court. "It was unfortunate things came to a head there."