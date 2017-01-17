Iveson outlines ask from feds ahead of federal budget

Mayor Don Iveson says Edmonton is geared to expand its LRT network, but needs more certainty from the federal government and a shake-up in funding formulas before the it moves ahead.

Iveson leaves for Ottawa Wednesday to attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors Caucus meeting, where he will outline what Edmonton needs ahead of the 2017 federal budget.

In a letter penned Tuesday to federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Iveson said the city needs the feds to streamline the second phase of its investment in infrastructure, and that this would ensure the city can expand and plan its LRT network.

“As a key element of the regional transit system, future expansion of Edmonton’s LRT network will also significantly improve connections between major destinations, spur economic activities through better accessibility to a larger labour market and will offer other direct and indirect benefits to residents and visitors,” he wrote.

What's needed most is certainty, Iveson added.

He said certainty could come in the form of increased revenue powers for cities, which if granted could provide municipalities with the flexibility to allocate funding to local projects.

That would come in changing the funding formula, where each government — municipal, federal and provincial — fronts one-third of project costs.

“An example of this is our Valley Line LRT, where Edmonton is responsible for 56 per cent of capital costs,” Iveson wrote. “However, after accounting for full lifecycle costs, our municipal share of this vital project will amount to 74 per cent over 32 years.”