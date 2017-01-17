Southgate is one of Top 5 most successful malls in Canada

Edmontonians still love their shopping malls – and one mall in particular, according to a new study.



The Retail Council of Canada ranked the revenue per square foot malls across Canada generate, and ranked Southgate Centre as the fifth biggest moneymaker – and the biggest outside of Toronto or Vancouver.



According to the study, Southgate brought in $1,155 per square foot over a 12-month period ending in August 2016.



Southgate’s marketing director Claire Kolmatycki said the mall is partly popular for its mix of high-end and mid-end retailers and destination shops – like Edmonton’s only Lego store – but public transit access has also made a big difference.



“We had an expansion in 2009, and with the Southgate LRT opening in 2010 we did see a spike in traffic to the centre,” she said.



“The LRT access combined with the expansion of 30 additional premium retailers helped elevate our traffic levels, as well as our sales per square foot.”



While the mall’s national ranking might surprise some, it doesn’t faze the Council’s prairie director Lanny McInnes, who said Edmonton “is very much a retail hub in Canada.”



McInnes attributed Edmonton’s hub status largely to West Edmonton Mall, which also remains a tourist attraction, with 50 per cent of its visitors coming from out of town.



West Ed did not fare quite as well in the study, however, making $777 per square foot to place second in Edmonton and 29th in Canada.



While shopping malls are struggling in the United States, McInnes said Canadian malls remain healthy, and it might have something to do with our cold winters.



“Certainly with our climate, we can understand why going to the mall to socialize is an important part of our everyday life,” he said.