St. Albert mayor may run to replace David Swann as Alberta Liberal leader

St. Albert’s mayor is one of the first to express interest in leading the Alberta Liberal Party.

Nolan Crouse, who previously announced he will not seek re-election as mayor of the Edmonton suburb, sent out a press release Tuesday to say he is “seriously considering” a run to lead the party.

The Alberta Liberals launched a leadership campaign Monday to find a successor to interim leader and sole Liberal MLA David Swann, who has been filling the vacancy left by Raj Sherman in 2015.

“It is of interest to all Albertans that the Alberta Liberal Party creates a modern gateway where we all respect ideological differences, celebrate all our diversities and find ways to better represent the middle-class, politically,” Crouse said in the release.

The St. Albert mayor is a former chair of the Capital Region Board, and has a background in business.