Alberta names members to panel that will look into government's child welfare

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has finalized who will sit on a panel that is to study how to better keep children in government care safe.

The 13-member panel includes representatives from all parties in the legislature and experts on child intervention and indigenous issues.

It is to recommend ways to improve reviews into child-welfare deaths, to strengthen child intervention and to address issues that lead to children becoming wards of the province.

Debbie Jabbour, the NDP MLA for Peace River, will chair the panel.

Human Services Minister Irfan Sabir will sit as an ex-officio member.

Premier Rachel Notley announced the panel in December after it was revealed that there had been little action for two years on the case of a four-year-old girl named Serenity, who died while in the care of extended family members.

Serenity had been physically and sexually abused, was extremely malnourished and weighed just 18 pounds when she died.

Child advocate Del Graff had reported that warning signs of maltreatment were investigated and dismissed.

Opposition members on the panel include Wildrose human services critic Jason Nixon, Progressive Conservative interim Leader Ric McIver, Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark and Liberal Party Leader David Swann.

Also included are Patti LaBoucane-Benson with Native Counselling Services of Alberta, Bruce MacLaurin with the faculty of social work at the University of Calgary and Peter Choate, who teaches social work and child mental health at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

The four opposition parties had threatened to boycott the panel. They said it didn't have the proper tools to be effective, but in late December the government announced it would make changes and everyone agreed to take part.

Other members on the panel are:

— Maria Fitzpatrick, NDP MLA for Lethbridge East

— Nicole Goehring, NDP MLA for Edmonton Castle Downs

— Graham Sucha, NDP MLA for Calgary Shaw

— Heather Sweet, NDP MLA for Edmonton Manning

— Cameron Westhead, NDP MLA for Banff-Cochrane