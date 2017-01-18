Edmonton cancels Joseph Boyden appearance in February

City officials have axed Joseph Boyden's scheduled appearance at an upcoming conference after hearing concerns from local indigenous elders about the author.

Boyden, who was scheduled to present at the city-sponsored Winter Cities Shake-Up conference in February, came under fire in December after an investigation by the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) questioned his claims of indigenous ancestry.

Coun. Scott McKeen, who sits on a committee overseeing the Winter Cities Shake-Up, said the decision was tough.

“Indigenous relations and reconciliation are some of the highest values for Edmonton,” McKeen said. “We did outreach to elders and we heard enough concern that we decided that we would cancel his speaking engagement.”

The Winter Cities Shake-Up will showcase Edmonton's winter-city strategies. Boyden, who was to share stories of winter, was scheduled prior to APTN’s investigation.

Library appearance remains

But Boyden will nonetheless be coming to Edmonton.

The author, who has clarified his ancestry since the APTN story, is scheduled to speak at an Edmonton Public Library event on April 27.

Tina Thomas, the library’s executive director of strategy and innovation, said officials discussed whether to cancel, but quickly decided Boyden will still speak.

“One of the fundamental values of the public library is intellectual freedom, and the idea that people have the right to express their views,” Thomas said.

“We invited Joseph Boyden because he’s an internationally renowned author, and that hasn’t changed.”

While Boyden’s critics have argued that his mega-popularity has drowned out more authentically indigenous voices, Thomas countered that the library has done a whole series called Exploring Reconciliation.

“The intent of that whole speaker series is to bring people in to help us get a variety of thought leaders across a different spectrum, to challenge what we think and to encourage dialogue.”

Censorship worries outweighed by indigenous relationship

McKeen understands people could criticize the committee for potentially censoring Boyden, but said censorship is more relevant to a literature event than a winter conference.

“You sort of recognize the winter story gets lost, and that we don’t want, either,” he said. “It’s not like we’re riding on Boyden. The conference is unique in the world and it’s really something to be proud of, so why put any stain on that through controversy?"

The National Speakers Bureau — Boyden’s representative for the Winter Cities Shake-Up conference — didn’t comment by press time after Metro made phone calls.

'Work ahead' for Boyden

McKeen said he wasn’t willing to harm relationships with local indigenous groups to allow Boyden’s appearance.

“Those relationships are essential to uplifting the whole city,” he said. “To have one event cause upset in some of those relationships wasn’t worth it.”

McKeen also said Boyden has work ahead of him on his own reconciliation journey.