Edmonton business sees remedy in future as economic outlook shifts

Remedy Café owner Sohail Zaidi could be the face of renewed optimism among Alberta business owners.



A Business Development Bank of Canada study released this week shows small and mid-size business owners in the province plan to increase spending by 17.1 per cent in 2017 – more than in any other province – after two years of decreases.



The survey also shows 50 per cent of Alberta business owners believe business will improve this year, compared to just 33 per cent last year.



“I’m very confident the economy will do very well,” said Zaidi, who goes by 'Zee.'



He is in expansion mode already, having just opened Remedy's fifth location in Terwillegar last year.



And Zaidi already has three more planned: one in Southgate Centre, opening July 1, and additional downtown and Whyte Avenue locations in 2018.



He said he has felt some effects of the recession, but not the harsh blow that’s hit others.



“Two years ago we had a lot of corporate catering – the morning coffee, muffins and cookies,” he said.



“All the individual people are coming and buying stuff, but we’re not doing the 150-, 200-people catering we did last year.”



Some business owners have said the raising of the provincial minimum wage compounded their struggles, but Zaidi feels it’s done the opposite.



He said customers were understanding when Remedy raised prices on items by five to ten cents to compensate for the raise.



“At the end of the day, we were all happy because we made extra money, which we then paid to the employees,” Zaidi said.



The Business Development Bank’s chief economist Pierre Cleroux said while the survey brings good news, it’s important not to be overly optimistic about the numbers.



“Seventeen per cent looks really big, but it’s after two years of decline, so we have to be careful with that number,” Cleroux said.



“What is important is the trend. The trend is reversing.”