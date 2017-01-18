Edmonton collective wants to help you get your hands dirty

Matt Whitford grew up with tools and a garage, but that changed when he moved into an apartment.

He figured his tinkering days were over.

“I lived a long time thinking that you can’t do that anymore, and it was all in my head convincing myself of that,” he said. “Then one day I just basically turned my living room into a wood shop.”

It spiralled from there, and the Dying Light Collective was born.

Soon Whitford, who designs hydraulics by day, was working on motorcycles and rebuilding guitars in any space he could find, eventually securing a dirt-floored garage.

“I had lots of people asking me if they could pay me to do things and I’d say, 'I have enough projects of my own, but you can come use my tools and I’ll help you out.'”

The Dying Light has launched a fundraiser to found their own workshop, complete with tools, to expand the services they’re able to provide.

The idea is simple: If you’ve got something you’ve always wanted to build or a skill you’ve always wanted to master, Whitford wants a space where he can help you.

The non-profit Collective has already offered courses. Last winter, it taught students how to strip down and rebuild a motorcycle.

If the fundraiser is successful, Whitford said Collective members will get access to tools, and be able to take courses in a variety of areas, including 3D modelling, air brushing and small engine repair.

While there are facilities out there to lend people tools, he said the Collective would be different, because it would also give people the know-how, through courses and project management.