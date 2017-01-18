Proposed 10 centimetre change could transform infill

In a change that shows the power of the centimetre, city council drew new lines Wednesday that could allow 4,000 lots be split and for skinny homes to be developed on them in Edmonton’s mature neighbourhoods.

The amazing part? The change was only 10 centimetres.

Councillors passed a motion at the urban planning committee Wednesday that would allow the minimum lot width for skinny homes be at least 7.5 metres from the current 7.6 metres.

The change may seem meaningless but is in fact powerful.

The decision — which will go to a public hearing next month for further debate — comes after the city discovered lots were 14.9 metres (rather than the typical 15.2 metres) due to archaic surveying methods.

In fact, Edmonton homebuilder Matt Kaprowy was denied a permit to build an infill home because it was one centimetre short of the 7.6-metre width requirement.

“It’s just another point for us to make sure we draw the line and make sure we have some clarity,” Kaprowy said Wednesday.