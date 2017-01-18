Expelled Alberta PC organizer seeks reinstatement, says denied due process

EDMONTON — A campaign organizer banished from the Alberta PC party for a year for offensive posts on social media says he is filing paperwork today asking he be reinstated.

Alan Hallman has already apologized for the two Tweets, and says he was denied due process when his membership was pulled on the weekend in a meeting of the party's board of directors.

Hallman says he doesn't know who lodged a complaint against him or whether anyone complained at all.

He says he wasn't asked to give his side of the story and only learned of his expulsion when the decision was leaked Saturday night on social media.

Hallman had been a key organizer for the campaign of party leadership candidate Jason Kenney.