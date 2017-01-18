Health groups want Alberta to raise tobacco tax, bolster anti-smoking programs

EDMONTON — A coalition of health groups wants the Alberta government to raise the tobacco tax in its next budget and spend some of the money on anti-smoking programs aimed at young people.

Campaign for a Smoke-Free Alberta says an increase of $1.50 on a pack of cigarettes would raise about $200 million.

Angeline Webb of the Canadian Cancer Society says about $20 million of that should be spent to fund anti-smoking media campaigns and to hire more tobacco inspectors.

Webb says the government should also enact and enforce tobacco-related laws that have been passed but are languishing on the books.

The coalition says increasing the tobacco tax by $1.50 a pack would bring Alberta in line with the rate in British Columbia, but would still be below the tax rate in Saskatchewan.