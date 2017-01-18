This retailer can tell you a lot about the fish you're about to buy

Knowing where your food comes from is a consumer trend that’s paying dividends for Edmonton seafood retailer Ocean Odyssey Inland.

“We’re breaking sales records by leaps and bounds since our relaunch. Not all businesses are suffering in today’s economy,” said co-owner Pat Batten, who with husband Darrell expanded the shop several months ago to a west-end site.

Part of that growth is latching on to the know-your-food trend, they said.

“We can tell you the boat the fish comes from — even the fisherman’s name. We follow the fish from the source; how it’s handled and shipped. It’s a specialty product, but a lot of customers want quality food, and they’ll invest in buying and cooking it at home," Batten said.

The know-your-food trend is becoming mainstream, said Sylvain Charlebois from the University of Guelph's Food Institute.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned about where their food comes from, so environmental impact, animal welfare, natural versus artificial, and supply-chain transparency influence their buying decisions, making values often matter more than value,” he said.

From B.C. Coho and red spring salmon to weekly shipments of Icelandic cod, redfish, haddock and the number-one seller, Arctic Char (put out fresh every Thursday thanks to Icelandair’s weekly Edmonton stop), Odyssey chef and general manager Daniel Letourneau said buyers on a budget are downsizing portions.

A long time vendor with the downtown farmers’ market, Ocean Odyssey offers products from fellow vendors like Fuge Fine Meats (six types of sausages), Meat Street Pies food truck, Luba’s Tortes and Sunshine Organics.