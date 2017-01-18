News / Edmonton

Man and woman found dead in southwest Edmonton

Police investigating suspicious deaths at home near Terwillegar Drive.

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in southwest Edmonton Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home near Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive shortly after 7 p.m., where they found the bodies.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

