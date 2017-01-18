Man and woman found dead in southwest Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious deaths at home near Terwillegar Drive.
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in southwest Edmonton Tuesday.
Officers responded to a home near Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive shortly after 7 p.m., where they found the bodies.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
