Social media heats up over sidewalk ploughing

Shelley Thompson had to help a man in a wheelchair stuck in a snowbank escape last winter on Whyte Ave.

“He was trying to get across the street, but there was quite a bank of snow at the curb," said Thompson, chair of the accessibility advisory committee with the city, on Tuesday. “It goes to show a half foot of snow makes a difference for people who have mobility challenges.”

It also makes for a loud conversation: Thompson’s comments come in light of growing complaints on Twitter about the state of sidewalks.

If a sidewalk has piled snow, as has been displayed on social media, it's effectively closed to some, Thompson said.

“Anyone in a wheelchair and scooter needs that surface area [and] sidewalks are an important mode of transport,” she said.

John Potter, acting superintendent of operations for roadway maintenance, said the city normally ploughs roads and sidewalks at the same time.

But sometimes operators don’t realize there’s a sidewalk, he added.

“So they plough [snow] up on the sidewalk. Or, if the sidewalk has been cleared already, the operator might misjudge where the snow is going and bury a portion of it.”

Sidewalks rarely become impassable, Potter added.

But it’s more than piled snow that's causing grief. The city has issued hundreds of tickets to residents because they didn’t clear their sidewalks within 48 hours of snowfall.

From Oct. 1 to Jan. 12, the city issued 260 of the $100 tickets to residents for not keeping sidewalks clear (though it's still roughly 40 per cent less than the 437 tickets that were issued last year during the same time frame).

The worst offender? The Garneau neighbourhood, where residents received 56 tickets.

But there was also an uptick in slip-and-fall complaints. There's been 70 this year while last year saw 34.

Thompson said it’s important for residents to clear their sidewalks, adding the city should clear the area where sidewalks meet the road.