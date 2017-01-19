Child and Youth Advocate launches special report on LGBTQ youth

Alberta's Child and Youth Advocate is building its first-ever report to protect "LGBTQ2S" youth in the child welfare and youth justice systems, after an outcry from young people about the stigma and harassment they endure.



The office is calling on youth who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning or two-spirited to share their experiences for the report, which will eventually make a series of recommendations to the government this fall.



“The fact that there needs to be changes is what we’ve heard over and over again,” Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff told Metro Wednesday.



Up to 40 per cent of homeless youth in Alberta are members of the LGBTQ2S community, according to numbers posted on the organization's website.



The site notes harassment, stigma and rejection faced while in care contribute to youth running away, having emotional problems and having limited support networks.



“For example, if a young person is transgender and there is not accommodation for that or even recognition of that, that becomes a barrier to the relationships that they have in a setting,” Graff said.



“If you couldn’t be who you are, you wouldn’t feel comfortable. And we’re talking about where young people are living.”



The last time the office undertook a special report was in 2014 to address the welfare of indigenous children in government care.



Graff said that while it’s unclear at this point what the changes coming out of this report will look like, it is clear that the systems need guidance.



He is also reaching out to social workers and groups that provide services to sexual and gender diverse youth.



Kristopher Wells, faculty director of the University of Alberta’s Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, said the voices of queer youth themselves will be the most important piece.



“We know that LGBT youth are often over-represented in issues of homelessness, street involvement, and within the issues of sexuality and gender identity are often poorly understood within the care network,” Wells said.



“So it’s fantastic to shine a spotlight on these issues and hopefully provide the tools and resources to enable the child and youth care system and workers to do a better job.”



LGBTQ2S youth face 14 times more risk of suicide and substance abuse compared to cisgender youth, according to a recent Canadian Mental Health Association study.