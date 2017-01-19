AHS warns of spike in severe respiratory infections

Alberta Health Services is warning people to be mindful when they cough or sneeze due to a spike in a severe respiratory virus.

Dr. Gerry Predy, senior medical officer of health for AHS, said Thursday that the health authority has seen more Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) outbreaks this year than the 2015-'16 season combined.

“Though not unusual for us to see this illness each season, the volume is higher, which means heightened risk, particularly for infants,” Predy said Thursday, in a news release.

RSV symptoms include coughing, a stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, ear-ache and fever.

In some people — especially infants and young children — RSV may lead to more severe complications that require hospitalization, such as bronchiolitis (an infection in the body’s small airways) and pneumonia, Predy said.

"What we ask of you is simple: If you’re feeling sick, don’t visit the vulnerable. This includes infants, seniors and those with compromised immune systems,” he said. “Also, please remember to wash hands frequently and stay home from work, school and social activities when sick.”