Edmonton police ramp up fentanyl strategy

The Edmonton Police Service has established a special working committee to counter "carnage" caused by fentanyl.



Police have been undergoing specialized training over the last four months, and many officers now carry a nasal spray of the overdose antidote naloxone.



Staff Sgt. Karen Ockerman with the EPS Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement unit told police commission Thursday that fentanyl is "hitting every household" as overdose number show no sign of slowing.



Police are also taking precautions to prevent second-hand exposure to the opioid.



More to come ...

