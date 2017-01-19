Harrowing stories from apartment fire on Jasper Ave.

Fred Williams shook Thursday evening while looking at footage on his cellphone of a fire that he and many onlookers said seemed to swallow an apartment in orange flame in seconds.

"All I know is that there was some small child, some small person, just waiting to get out while the fire was blazing like that," Williams said, at the corner of Jasper Avenue and 118 Street, where crews continued to douse the smouldering apartment.

The fire, in the apartment building above popular establishments On the Rocks and Famoso Pizza, was out by the time Metro arrived, but nearly every person standing on the street had cellphone video of the flames licking the sides of the 15-storey apartment building.

They also had stories of hearing screams and then looking up only to see a fire consume the apartment far quicker than they expected.

Williams, who was having a beer at On the Rocks, said the night went from normal to chaos in less than five minutes.

"It didn't look good, that's all I can say."

He said he couldn't tell if the person he saw trying to get away from the fire was on the balcony of the apartment or inside of it.