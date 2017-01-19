Kitchen fire that displaces 12 still under investigation

A kitchen cooking fire that spread to the attic forced 12 people from their homes late Wednesday night at a fourplex in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to a house near 107 Ave and 112 St. at 10:30 p.m. to visible flames that had spread to the attic and rooftop. Seven adults and five children that were tenants of the four homes got out safely.

“A cooking fire was left unattended. This old type of wood chip insulation can have hot spots, so we need to thoroughly clean out the attic,” said fire investigator Jamie Klatt.

He estimated damages as a result of the blaze at about $225,000.

The displaced residents are being given emergency accommodation, food, and clothing through the Canadian Red Cross, according to Sarah Meffen spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.